An application has been lodged by the university ‘for a Lawful Development Certificate for a proposed Occupation of non-self-contained residential accommodation (bedsits) by non-students’.

A spokesperson at the University of Derby said: “High Peak Halls in Buxton has been empty since 2019 and the University is in the process of applying to the local authority for a certificate which would allow the space to be used by non-students, rather than stand empty.

“The University of Derby, like many in the local community, believes that we should support those in need whenever we can. We have decided to make this space available to provide short term accommodation for vulnerable people coming to the UK as refugees.

The University of Derby's Halls of Residence which are the subject of a planning application. Pic Jason Chadwick

“We are fortunate to be in a position where we can provide some limited help to individuals who have fled their country. We will work with the local community to ensure that they are fully informed and that they benefit from this important space being revived and put to positive use.”

High Peak Halls occupies a multi-storey building, on Bridge Street, spread across three blocks with 274 bedsit rooms, all with ensuite shower rooms, and configured as flats with shared kitchens and dining areas.

There is a shared common room, laundry room and reception area situated at ground floor level, together with staff amenities, cycle storage rooms, waste rooms, back-of-house storage and plant areas, and a total of 50 car parking spaces.

The University of Derby is proposing to retain the layout of the property as it exists and let out the non-self contained bedsit rooms on a commercial basis as accommodation for stays of 90 days or more.

However the plans for a centre for asylum seekers have not been universally welcomed. High Peak MP Robert Largan has spoken out against the plans and said: “Buxton town centre is the wrong place for a large-scale Asylum Dispersal Centre.”

“But this is just a symptom of a much wider problem. Last year, some 45,000 people illegally entered the UK by small boat. All travelled through multiple safe countries in which they could have claimed asylum.

“That’s why I’m supporting the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill to fix our broken asylum system, get control of our borders and stop the boats.”

Parliamentary Labour candidate for the High Peak Jon Pearce, said: “What I find baffling is Mr Largan is opposing this plan, one made with the university and the Home Office of his government. Surely an objection on this scale must mean he needs to resign if he disagrees with his party’s policies.”

As the application is only for a lawful development certificate the matter will be decided by a delegated decision and will not come before the development and control committee for discussion.

