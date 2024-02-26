Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friends of Buxton Station, FoBS, have applied to High Peak Borough Council for permission to alter the memorial near The Crescent which dates back to 1878 and is a Grade II listed structure.

Dave Carlisle, from FoBS, said: “We seek not to significantly alter the appearance of the Memorial, but to simply enhance views of the iconic structure at certain times of celebration.

“If permission is granted we will provide a framework for the addition of festive illumination in the form of a low-energy LED Christmas bulbs, then it will be visible day and night over the festive period, providing a cheery display, fully connected in timing and relevance to the adjacent town Christmas tree.“The monument will be more visible during Carnival and other times when knitted flowers are attached, increasing relevance to other town commemorations.”

Turners Memorial, Jason Chadwick

If permission is granted the community group will drill suitably-sized holes into the structure to allow eye-bolts to be secured, which in turn will be used to secure a slight timber frame upon which will be attached festive adornments.

The volunteers used to just work in and around the station but when covid-19 came along, the group made a significant shift to work more in the wider Buxton community, and amongst other things, took on the task of working with fellow volunteers from Buxton Town Team to look after Turner’s Memorial by keeping the drainage outlets clear, cleaning off algal growth and moss.

Turner’s Memorial is to honour Samuel Turner a local builder for the Devonshire estate, a trustee of the Devonshire Hospital and a church warden for more than 40 years.

It was erected by public conscription to the designs of Robert Ripon Duke. Unfortunately, in 1959, it was damaged when a van crashed into it. Following years in storage, it was restored and re-erected in its current location in 1994.

