The application is for land off Albion Road and seeks outline permission for the demolition of existing buildings and the construction of 52 dwellings with all matters reserved apart from access.

A consultation on the application is now open, with residents having until November 10 to submit their views to the council, before a decision is made by the authority in January 2023.

The application, which was submitted by Kirkland Dev Ltd & Morbaine Ltd, is for a site of 12,000m2 – the size of two football pitches.

The land on either side of the Newtown footbridge which is subject to a planning application

A statement submitted to the council with the application said that if the application was approved, the new houses would follow a solar path.

It said: “All new dwellings have been designed to maximise solar gain and provide gardens which will benefit from the sun path - providing either morning or afternoon sunshine.”

It was noted the access into the site will use the existing Albion Rd entrance into Chapel Street, which will lead into a new proposed road. The new road would then lead into individual cul-de-sacs.

The statement added: “The new development site associated with this application will incorporate a mixture of render and stone similar to what has been built on Albion Road and Goyt View.”

And a sustainability statement that forms part of the application said: “A former chapel which is currently used as a gym occupies the westernmost extent of the site. This will be demolished for the construction of the proposed development.”

A number of comments on the plans have already been received by High Peak Borough Council, many from local residents.

Raising concerns, some commenters cited the lack of infrastructure such as a shortage of doctors and dentists in the area while others said the new development would cause traffic problems.

However, another resident thought it would be a ‘sensible use for an otherwise useless piece of derelict land’ and said the development was in a good location as it was not greenfield land but brownfield land.

High Peak Borough Council is still accepting comments on the plans until next month.

To see the planning application in full and have your say visit the council’s website on http://planning.highpeak.gov.uk/portal/servlets/ApplicationSearchServlet?PKID=253551.