High Peak Borough Council refused plans to build 42 new homes on Green Belt land in Whaley Bridge.

The refused development wanted to build on the hill behind the existing cottages in Bridgemont. Pic Jason Chadwick

The application came before the council in mid December and for the second time since 202o the matter has been refused as the developer wants to build on Green Belt land.

Treville Properties Ltd and Great Places wanted to build approximately 40 houses on the land to the west of Bridgemont, Whaley Bridge.

Green Belt land means it is a specially designated area of countryside protected from most forms of development.

Speaking about the decision Ben Haywood, planning officer for High Peak Borough Council, said: “Construction of new buildings is inappropriate in the Green Belt and the site does not comply with Local Plan Policy.

“The proposed development would therefore be inappropriate development in the Green Belt.”

He said that inappropriate development is harmful to the Green Belt and there are no very special circumstances to outweigh those considerations.

He said the proposed development ‘would not preserve the openness of the Green Belt’ and therefore conflicts with the purposes of including land within it.

He said: “The proposed development would cause significant adverse landscape and visual effects, therefore detracting from the rural character and appearance of the area.”

It was noted insufficient information has been submitted with the application relating to the landscape and visual effects of the scheme.

This was only an outline planning application meaning the specific details about the houses and layouts have not been provided.

However, had it been approved the developers wanted to build two one-bedroomed cottage flats, 24 two-bed houses and 16 three-bed houses.

Speaking in a statement submitted with the application Treville Properties Ltd said: “The resubmission of this application seeks to address the reasons for refusal and explain why these are unfounded, particularly in the context of this being an outline application, with all matters reserved save for access.

“Fundamentally, the overriding and pressing need to provide affordable housing has not gone away and this application updates and expands on that point.