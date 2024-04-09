Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following on from two surveys that were conducted last year to get views from both residents and visitors on the birds in Pavilion Gardens, High Peak Borough Council will be introducing three plans to ensure the space benefits everyone.

The rising number of Canadian Geese has become a problem in recent years with people saying there is too much goose faeces on the paths and the geese are aggressive.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader and executive councillor for regeneration, tourism and leisure, said: "The surveys, together with the comments we've received from visitors, revealed a wide range of views and suggestions on managing the waterfowl in the Gardens.

"Our aim is to strike a balance between the people who enjoy spending time in the park and the wildlife that call it home so we're introducing several measures which we think will help achieve that. The first thing we're doing is asking people please to not feed the birds - to keep our wildlife wild.

“Signs have gone up around the Gardens advising people of this and I would ask everyone to respect that so we can all enjoy this public green space at the heart of Buxton."

The full plans include signage advising people not to feed the birds, planting along the edges of the lakes; fencing off a section of grass close to where the birds feed; and creating a picnic area with limited access for grazing birds and installing bird identification panels and making free bird count sheets available.

Executive Councillor for climate change and environment, Jean Todd, said: "We do want people to be able to engage with the birds in ways other than feeding them as this can be harmful to the balance of nature.

The problematic geese of the Pavilion Gardens will be tackled by putting up signs to tell people to stop feeding the geese.

"The information panels about the water birds will help people to identify what they can see in the Gardens and free bird count sheets will be also available from the Pavilion Gardens complex to encourage people to record what they spot.