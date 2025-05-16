Planning permission approved for Gail’s Ltd coffee chain to open in listed Buxton building

A coffee chain with more than 100 branches across the country will be opening in Buxton town centre after plans were given the green light.

Gail’s Ltd, will be taking over 5-6 The Quadrant after planning permission from High Peak Borough Council was approved.

The new coffee shop will be installing new partitions, counters, re-heating equipment, food and drink preparation areas, sinks, shelves, customer seating, storage, and customer and staff restrooms, associated with a café/bakery use.

The former Barclay’s Bank has been vacant for more than a year when the London-based chain sought planning permission.

When The Buxton Advertiser reported planning permission had gone in there were more than 200 Facebook comments on the story.

Dawn Watson said: “Yes, because us small independent businesses need some more big chains coming in to finish us off.

“Please support local independent businesses. Rather than these big chains. You’ll find better quality.”

Steve Edge said it would be more useful as a bank. He said: “With real people who look after your needs instead of the dangerous chance of insecure internet banking which I am sure will eventually be compromised by the dishonest .

“I am sure there are many classic buildings in prominent places in Buxton that this coffee house ￼and patisserie could ￼go to use but as a bank would be fantastic.”

Trish Walker said: “When are the powers that be in Buxton going to be sensible and sit down together, write a list of each type of shop in Buxton and even the numbers out?

“Another coffee shop is definitely not needed.”

Annie Rossi said she would ‘prefer a decent chain of clothes stores’ and Andy Naden noted with so many coffee shops in town Buxton would need ‘a toilet block half the length of spring gardens’.

However, Stephen Lamb looked at the positives.

He said: “Be happy that they are investing in Buxton. It has been an empty property for some time.

“Embrace the changing times on our high streets as the internet has changed the traditional shopping model irreversibly now.

“Accept our shops will now be dominated by service industries such as barbers, beauty salons, cafés or restaurants or small local specialist retailers who frankly need our local support because, as a nation, we all do so much of our shopping online.”

David Longbottom added: “Gail’s Bakery’s are brilliant.

“They will employ local people.

“So many moaners every time something new comes to Buxton.”

A spokesperson for Gail’s said: “The proposed alterations to the building’s exterior and interior contribute to the re-occupation of a longstanding vacant commercial unit, bringing it back to viable use within this town centre location.”

Parts of the building date back to 1860 and are grade II listed, the site is also located within the Buxton Central Conservation Area.

In a report from High Peak Borough Council, officer Ben Heywood, said the application was approved and the applicant must ‘preserve the historic interest and fabric of the Listed Building and the character and appearance of the Buxton Central Conservation Area’.