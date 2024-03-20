Planning officers refuse application for 140-year-old High Peak church to become a holiday let

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In July last year applicant Buxton Heights Ltd submitted an application to High Peak Borough Council for a change of use of Holy Trinity Church in Peak Dale to become a holiday let.

The oldest part of the church dates back to 1885 it is single storey with a basement and formed of three elements, the Nave and Chancel, the Reading Room and the unfinished Tower.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Had the plans been approved the applicant wanted to ‘retain the existing character and feature of the church with sensitive repair works made where neccessary’.

Plans have been refused to convert Holy Trinity Church in Peak Dale to a holiday let. Photo Google Streetview

However this month a delegated decision was made by officers who refused the plans.

Ben Heywood, planning officer for the council said: “The Local Planning Authority has sought to work in a positive and proactive manner with the applicant to try and address all outstanding planning issues in order to achieve a sustainable form of development.

“However, due to the significant amount of work required to address the first reason for refusal, and the applicant’s unwillingness to withdraw the application and resubmit when all outstanding issues can be addressed,

Advertisement

“Officers have assessed the application in its current form, and thus whilst the principle of development is supported, there are four critical issues that are outstanding that in the applicant’s current form, warrants a reason for refusal.”

Advertisement

The officer’s noted the application has failed to submit a satisfactory mitigation scheme which demonstrates how phosphorous and nitrate discharge generated from the proposed development will be neutralised and could not be sure this would not result in any adverse impact to the Peak District Dales Special Area of Conservation’.

The local planning authority say they are not in a position to confirm the proposed conversion of the existing Church would preserve and not adversely affect the historic and aesthetic significance of this non-designated heritage asset, and as such the application is in conflict with High Peak Local Plan Policies.