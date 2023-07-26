The University of Derby's Halls of Residence which are the subject of a controversial planning application. Pic Jason Chadwick.

High Peak Borough Council’s Development Control Committee was due to meet on Tuesday August, 1 to consider the university’s application for a certificate of lawful use.

However, the meeting has been moved to Monday August, 7 to allow for external legal advice and recently-received more detailed information to be considered.

The council was requested to attend a meeting of the East Midlands Strategic Migration Partnership on 14 July where it was formally brought to their attention that Serco - the Home Office’s accommodation partner - are considering the use of High Peak Halls for asylum accommodation and would like to have preliminary discussions with key agencies.

Council Leader, Councillor Anthony Mckeown, said: “The council has only very recently received this detailed information regarding the intended use of the Halls.

“It’s essential we allow time for full consideration to be given to that, and to the external advice we’ve sought, before it goes before the Development Control Committee.

“We know people want to see a decision made about this as soon as possible and we need to make sure this decision is as robust a decision as we can make within the current planning rules. We’ve kept the deferral of the committee to as short a time as possible. There is a lot of interest in this application so I’d like to thank people for their understanding.”

High Peak MP Robert Largan, who has previously spoken out about the proposal added: “I don’t just want to stop the University’s plans for an asylum dispersal centre.

“I want to see High Peak Halls used in a positive way to help local people.

“I will be pushing for High Peak Halls to be converted into badly needed affordable homes for local people.

“This option might not be as lucrative but it is the right way forward for the High Peak.”

