Photos: this week's best shots from Buxton Advertiser readers out and about

By The Newsroom
Published 11th May 2025, 22:12 BST
From industrial heritage to natural beauty, wildlife and candid slices of community life, our patch is filled with eye-catching wonders and magic moments which are snapped by readers every week.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel to send in your photos with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].​​​​

There are few telltale signs of the 21st century in this picture from John Moss, taken at the junction of Hayfield Road and Bowden Lane in Chapel Milton, where the Victorian bifurcated rail viaduct passes over Black Brook.

1. Timeless scene

There are few telltale signs of the 21st century in this picture from John Moss, taken at the junction of Hayfield Road and Bowden Lane in Chapel Milton, where the Victorian bifurcated rail viaduct passes over Black Brook.

John Moss also spent some time chewing the cud with this Hartington resident.

2. Look moo's talking

John Moss also spent some time chewing the cud with this Hartington resident.

On another of John's adventures, he happened across this watchful heron along the Macclesfield Canal.

3. Fishy business

On another of John's adventures, he happened across this watchful heron along the Macclesfield Canal.

Whaley Bridge resident Simon Sharp found these llamas far from their natural South American habitat, enjoying the spring sunshine near Hayfield.

4. Leave them be

Whaley Bridge resident Simon Sharp found these llamas far from their natural South American habitat, enjoying the spring sunshine near Hayfield.

