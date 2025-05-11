Photos: this week's best shots from Buxton Advertiser readers out and about

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel to send in your photos with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. Timeless scene
There are few telltale signs of the 21st century in this picture from John Moss, taken at the junction of Hayfield Road and Bowden Lane in Chapel Milton, where the Victorian bifurcated rail viaduct passes over Black Brook. Photo: Contributed
2. Look moo's talking
John Moss also spent some time chewing the cud with this Hartington resident. Photo: Contributed
3. Fishy business
On another of John's adventures, he happened across this watchful heron along the Macclesfield Canal. Photo: Contributed
4. Leave them be
Whaley Bridge resident Simon Sharp found these llamas far from their natural South American habitat, enjoying the spring sunshine near Hayfield. Photo: Contributed