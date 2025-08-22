Legotown Tramway - Robin Blackstone. Photo Crich Tramwayplaceholder image
Legotown Tramway - Robin Blackstone. Photo Crich Tramway

Photos show model tram and railways takeover at Crich Tramway Village

By Lucy Ball
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 14:24 BST
It was a model tram and railway takeover at Crich as an exhibition wowed crowds.

There were 14 layouts which included Hampshire Hill interurban trolley layout displaying the rural way of life in New England and was only built to a street railway standard.

Event organiser, John Huddlestone said: “The Model Tram and Railway Event has grown in popularity every year since we started it.”

Members of the Hornby Railway Collectors’ Association presented their representation of a toy shop display layout that was issued to retailers in the 1950s.

The layout showed the traditional Hornby Dublo 3 rail system on the lower level with the ‘new in 1959’ 2 rail system on the elevated section.

Visitors were able to operate the Vintage Travelling Post office and watch as the mailbags were collected and dropped off at speed.

There was also a layout of the Blackpool’s Golden Mile tramway and was a representation of an illuminations evening in Blackpool, during the 1980s and early 1990s.r

Andy Bailey & Ali Bailey pictured by Avyn-A-Llyin. Photo Crich Tramway

1. Avyn-A-Llyin

Andy Bailey & Ali Bailey pictured by Avyn-A-Llyin. Photo Crich Tramway Photo: crich

Photo Sales
Blackpool's Golden Mile. Phot Crich Tramway

2. Blackpool's Golden Mile

Blackpool's Golden Mile. Phot Crich Tramway Photo: crich tramway

Photo Sales
Roy Finney with his layout. Photo Crich Tramway

3. Roy Finney

Roy Finney with his layout. Photo Crich Tramway Photo: crich tramway

Photo Sales
Look at the attention to detail on the Avyn-A-Llyin layout. Photo Crich Tramway

4. Attention to detail

Look at the attention to detail on the Avyn-A-Llyin layout. Photo Crich Tramway Photo: Crich Tramway

Photo Sales
Related topics:Crich Tramway VillageBlackpool
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice