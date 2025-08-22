There were 14 layouts which included Hampshire Hill interurban trolley layout displaying the rural way of life in New England and was only built to a street railway standard.

Event organiser, John Huddlestone said: “The Model Tram and Railway Event has grown in popularity every year since we started it.”

Members of the Hornby Railway Collectors’ Association presented their representation of a toy shop display layout that was issued to retailers in the 1950s.

The layout showed the traditional Hornby Dublo 3 rail system on the lower level with the ‘new in 1959’ 2 rail system on the elevated section.

Visitors were able to operate the Vintage Travelling Post office and watch as the mailbags were collected and dropped off at speed.

There was also a layout of the Blackpool’s Golden Mile tramway and was a representation of an illuminations evening in Blackpool, during the 1980s and early 1990s.r

Avyn-A-Llyin Andy Bailey & Ali Bailey pictured by Avyn-A-Llyin.

Blackpool's Golden Mile

Roy Finney with his layout.