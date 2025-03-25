Photos show glowing spiral over Derbyshire sky – as Elon Musk’s Space X rocket launched

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 25th Mar 2025, 11:31 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 11:37 BST
A bright spiral was was spotted in the sky across Derbyshire last night.

A mysterious glowing spiral appeared in the sky across the UK and parts of Europe last night (Monday, March 24).

The unusual sighting has caused a lot of confusion and speculation about what could have caused it.

The Met Office have explained that the illuminated swirl was likely to be caused by Elon Musk’s Space X Falcon 9 rocket, launched earlier the same day.

In a statement published online, the Met Office spokesperson said: “The rocket's frozen exhaust plume appears to be spinning in the atmosphere and reflecting the sunlight, causing it to appear as a spiral in the sky."

The phenomenon was visible above Derbyshire for some time, before it faded away – with many capturing the glowing spiral on their cameras.

A bright spiral was was spotted in the sky above Bolsover last night.

1. Glowing spiral in sky above Derbyshire

A bright spiral was was spotted in the sky above Bolsover last night. Photo: Roxanne Warner

Photo Sales
The Met Office have explained that the illuminated swirl was likely to be caused by the Elon Musk’s Space X Falcon 9 rocket, launched earlier the same day.

2. Glowing spiral in sky above Derbyshire

The Met Office have explained that the illuminated swirl was likely to be caused by the Elon Musk’s Space X Falcon 9 rocket, launched earlier the same day. Photo: Kirsty Louise Clarke

Photo Sales
Related topics:DerbyshireElon MuskMet OfficeEurope
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice