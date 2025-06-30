This is the greatest show. Photo Ruth George.placeholder image
Photos from ‘fantastic’ Whaley Bridge Carnival

By Lucy Ball
Published 30th Jun 2025, 13:38 BST
The sun shone down and the town was buzzing with people as the Whaley Bridge Carnival was ‘a day to remember’.

County Councillor Ruth George was on hand to judge the floats in the parade and shared her photos with us.

She said: “What an amazing carnival it was.

“Congratulations to everyone who made it such a fantastic parade - it has to be the best around.

“It was the hardest thing to judge such wonderful entries - everyone deserved to win for all the hard work, imagination and joy that went into each one.

“And huge thanks to all of the Whaley Bridge Carnival committee for making it such a great day to remember for everyone.”

A carnival committee spokesperson said: “What a day it's turned out to be.”

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood team also visited Whaley Bridge this weekend for the annual Carnival parade and said there was an ‘amazing turnout and it was great to engage with so many people’.

Horwich End WI on their float. Photo Ruth George

1. Horwich End WI

Horwich End WI on their float. Photo Ruth George Photo: Horwich End WI. Photo Ruth George

Under the Sea. Photo Ruth George

2. Under the Sea

Under the Sea. Photo Ruth George Photo: Photo Ruth George

Powderkeg Morris ready to dance at the carnival. Photo Ruth George

3. Powderkeg Morris

Powderkeg Morris ready to dance at the carnival. Photo Ruth George Photo: Photo Ruth George

How does your garden grow for Buxworth Pre School. Photo Ruth George

4. How does your garden grow?

How does your garden grow for Buxworth Pre School. Photo Ruth George Photo: Photo Ruth George

