County Councillor Ruth George was on hand to judge the floats in the parade and shared her photos with us.

She said: “What an amazing carnival it was.

“Congratulations to everyone who made it such a fantastic parade - it has to be the best around.

“It was the hardest thing to judge such wonderful entries - everyone deserved to win for all the hard work, imagination and joy that went into each one.

“And huge thanks to all of the Whaley Bridge Carnival committee for making it such a great day to remember for everyone.”

A carnival committee spokesperson said: “What a day it's turned out to be.”

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood team also visited Whaley Bridge this weekend for the annual Carnival parade and said there was an ‘amazing turnout and it was great to engage with so many people’.

Horwich End WI on their float.

Under the Sea.

Powderkeg Morris ready to dance at the carnival.