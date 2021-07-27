Photographers invited to enter Chapel-en-le-Frith Camera Club competition

The summer photo competition is a new event open to anyone who enjoys taking photos.

Images can be on any subject, from family to pets, holidays, fun events or nature – whatever you enjoy taking photos of.

Chapel Camera Club is a long-established photography club with members from across the High Peak. The summer competition is a warm up activity for their next major exhibition Twenty Twenty… and beyond, which will be held at Buxton Museum and Art Gallery in the spring of 2022.

All photos taken by Chapel Camera Club members. Red Deer under a red sky by Ken Lomas

Entries for the summer photo competition are open now and will close on September 6. The winner will receive a first prize of £100 in cash and there will also be cash prizes of £50 and £25 respectively for the second and third places.

All three winners will also have their photographs framed and displayed in the exhibition.

Entries cost £5 per photograph, with £1 from each £5 being donated to Blythe House Hospicecare. Photographers can enter as many times as they want but each entry will cost £5.

Jess by Alan Wilkinson.

The images will be judged by award winning local photographer, Justin Garner, a category winner in the Outdoor Photographer of the Year Competition 2017.

To enter, email your original photograph (jpegs only) together with your full name, email address and phone number to [email protected] by Monday September 6. Payments can be made by bank transfer to Chapel Camera Club, sort code 60 04 18, account number 88028909 and reference -your name.

In 2020, members of Chapel Camera Club published a book of self-portraits which illustrated aspects of their personal experiences of lockdown. Throughout the pandemic, members continued to produce other photographs depicting how they felt, something they had learned, or simply an image they were proud of. The results of what became a memorable and unique time for this group of enthusiastic photographers will be on show in next spring’s exhibition.

A full set of rules for the competition can be found on the Camera Club’s website at www.chapelcameraclub.org and the club’s Facebook page.

Kingfishers with Catch by Charlotte Nuttall