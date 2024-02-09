Take a look at these photos and see who you can recognise. Who has changed the most and who still looks the same?
1. Schools dance event
Harpur Hill Primary School practice their Olympic themed routine. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Cutting the cake
Mayor and Mayoress David and Hilary Lomax helping Whaley Bridge's Footsteps Centre celebrate its tenth birthday. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Hoping to be Queen
Hayfield May Queen, the girls hoping to be chosen as 2012 queen, Megan Eastwood, Laura Lowe, Alexandria Howard, Josie Mann and Lucy Chapman. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Water polo player
Joel Leighton water polo player from Hope Valley College. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick