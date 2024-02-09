News you can trust since 1852
Photo memories of High Peak back February 2012

A new month and a new set of memories unlocked – this time with pictures taken across the High Peak in February 2012.
By Lucy Ball
Published 9th Feb 2024, 13:52 GMT

Take a look at these photos and see who you can recognise. Who has changed the most and who still looks the same?

Harpur Hill Primary School practice their Olympic themed routine. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Schools dance event

Mayor and Mayoress David and Hilary Lomax helping Whaley Bridge's Footsteps Centre celebrate its tenth birthday. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Cutting the cake

Hayfield May Queen, the girls hoping to be chosen as 2012 queen, Megan Eastwood, Laura Lowe, Alexandria Howard, Josie Mann and Lucy Chapman. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Hoping to be Queen

Joel Leighton water polo player from Hope Valley College. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Water polo player

