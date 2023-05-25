Some of the walkers out on a training session . Pic submitted

The newly formed Peak Plodders is a casual walking group created by Stephen Keyworth, a personal trainer with clients at Pure Gym Stockport and Fit Factory in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

From this group, he has recruited 11 fellow walkers to take on a 56-mile walking challenge which they will complete in just 24 hours next month on Saturday June, 24 to Sunday June, 25.

He said: “All of us know someone who has suffered at the hands of cancer. Whether it be a relative or a friend, a work colleague, or a personality in the media. And at current rates 1 in 2 of us will be diagnosed with one form of cancer or another in our lifetime. So, we wanted to do something about it.”

Walking over 12 stages of stunning countryside, on a circular route starting in Hazel Grove passing through Furness Vale, Hayfield, Dale, Castleton, Peak Forest, Millers Dale, Earl Sterndale, Flash Bar, Buxton Road, Walker Barn, Bollington and finishing at Hazel Grove again.

Stephen said: “It will be beautiful, but it’s going to be brutal. We've been in training for the last few months and we already know that much of this route is super tough.”

Fellow walker Emma Beswick said: “We will be walking through the night and yes walking in June it won’t be night time for that long but it’s pushing us out of our comfort zone and will be a real challenge.”The group will be meeting up and walking the stretch they will be covering overnight to get used to the terrain.

Throughout the challenge the walkers will be supported by a team who will be meeting them at various checkpoints to give them food and water so they do not have to carry everything with them.

One of the supporter team for the walk is Bob Atkinson,a PT client of Stephen’s, who is committed to walking upwards of 10,000 steps for 150 days and his charity challenge will finish just days before the walk.