Peak District villagers plan sponsored pilgrimage to 42 cathedrals to fund new toilets at Norman church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The grade I listed All Saints church has been at the heart of the Youlgrave community since it was founded in 1155 but for 21st century users it lacks key amenities to ensure its sustainability and offer a warm welcome to the many visitors who pass through – such as a kitchen, toilets and heating.

To fund such facilities, village residents have come up with the idea of the ‘Pommie Pilgrimage’, a series of sponsored walks linking Youlgrave with all 42 Anglican Cathedrals around the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reverend Canon Jane Clay, chair of the organising group, said: “10million steps to connect our village with some of the grandest buildings in the country feels like an impossible task, but one step at a time, together, we’ll get there.”

The building of All Saints Church in Youlgrave dates from around 1150-70AD, but there was probably an earlier Saxon church on the same site. (Photo: Contributed)

The plan is inspired by by Petra, a 15th century pilgrim immortalised in a carving in the church, while Pommie is the nickname of the Youlgrave Silver Band. Local legend suggests that in the band’s early days, before they learned to play their instruments, members marched through the streets singing ‘pom, pom, pom.’

Starting close to home, pilgrims will embark on a three-day journey to Derby at noon on Sunday, March 24, with the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Elizabeth Fothergill, coming to All Saints to wave them off, along with the High Sheriff of Derbyshire Teresa Peltier, the band, the Women’s Institute choir and a couple of donkeys.

On Tuesday, March 26, the Bishop of Derby Libby Lane will greet the party in Derby and an anonymous donor has pledged £110 per pilgrim who completes the first challenge.

Advertisement

Representatives for each cathedral will be given a pottery pilgrim’s token, designed by local artist Phil Smith, forging a permanent link back to Youlgrave.

Rev Canon Elizabeth Jane Clay MBE, chair of the Pommie Pilgrimage organising group. (Photo: Contributed)

Advertisement

Reverend Adele Barker, priest-in-charge of the White Peak and Youlgrave benefice, said: “It is a huge challenge but it will be interesting to hear all the stories that will flow from each journey.

“We have a beautiful church building and all that is raised will be used to ensure that we can provide a warm welcome and hospitality in All Saints or many more years to come.”

Despite the building’s drawbacks, All Saints still has an essential place in village life, whether as a classroom and performance space for schoolchildren, a foodbank for those in need or as the venue for marriages, Christenings and funerals.

Advertisement

It is also a regular resting place for weary walkers and those with an interest in its heritage. All Saints has been featured in the popular book England’s Thousand Best Churches and it is home to one half of a stained-glass frieze produced in conjunction with Ypres Cathedral in Belgium to commemorate the Second World War.

At the moment, the closest toilet is located across a busy road which has proved particularly embarrassing, unfortunate and off-putting for the young and old.

Advertisement

Jane said: “We’re not expecting to raise this amount of money by being sponsored a penny a mile, but if you’re able to spend more than a penny for our loos, please do get in touch.”

For more details and donations, see justgiving.com/page/pommiepilgrimage-1707469580213.