The High Peak 40 Challenge - a 40 mile circuit around the Peak District and High Peak - is coming back next year.

The iconic race was started in 1985 and has been run every year bar 2002, due to foot and mouth, however the last race took place in 2016 and it has not been held since.

Runner Chris Billingham said: “I ran the race in 2016 and I always felt I never did it justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I wasn’t prepared for such a long distance and I had to walk some of the way and I was disappointed with myself.

Chris Billingham is working to bring back the High Peak 40 ultra marathon next year. Photo Jason Chadwick

“I always said I would do it again but it never returned so I’ve decided to bring it back.”The race stopped because the committee felt it had become too much as they got older.

Chris said: “This race has so much history and I didn’t want it to be lost forever.”

Originally it was put on by Otters Controls in around 1985, in recent years the race was put on in conjunction with Buxton Lions and the Community School.

Advertisement

Chris said: “I wanted to learn everything about the race to bring it back properly.

Advertisement

“People have been handing receipts and saying this is who we used, or have a list of the results from a certain year sitting in a drawer at home so it’s like doing a massive jigsaw and putting everything together.”

He says that the race will be returning next year not this year as he needs to recruit more volunteers, formalise road closures with the council and alert farmers to the route.

The race on Saturday September, 14 2024 will start on Broad Walk in Buxton, then runners will go out to Kettleshulme, Whaley Bridge, Chapel-en-le-Frith, out to Mam Tor and Castleton, down to Tideswell, along the Monsal Trail, through Flagg and back to Buxton.

Advertisement

Chris says he will not be running the race for the next couple of years as he gets the event back off the ground but is excited to take on the challenge once more.

He added: “So many people have fond memories of this race and want to see it return.

“This is now a call for runners and volunteers to get on board and make the race a success.”