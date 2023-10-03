News you can trust since 1852
Peak District pub with own brewery is up for sale for £450,000

A 17th century Peak District village pub which benefits from an on-site brewery is on the market for £450,000.
By Gay Bolton
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 13:11 BST

The Red Lion Inn at Birchover has three trade areas seating 55 customers, an 80-cover patio and owners’ accommodation with three bedrooms.

Its on-site Birchover Brewery offers Bircher Best, Cork Stone, Nine Ladies and Robin Hood’s Stride ales.

Renowned for its diverse menu the Red Lion Inn serves British pub classics, Sardinian influenced dishes and Sunday lunches.

The building which houses the pub in the centre of the village is not listed despite its age.

For further information, contact the broker Sidney Phillips on 01522 500059 or email: [email protected]

The 17th century pub in the centre of Birchover is on the market for £450,000.

1. Red Lion Inn, Birchover

The 17th century pub in the centre of Birchover is on the market for £450,000. Photo: Sidney Phillips

The pub serves ale produced at its on-site Birchover Brewery.

2. Bar area

The pub serves ale produced at its on-site Birchover Brewery. Photo: Sidney Phillips

A log burning stove in a stone hearth and wooden panelling on the walls provide a cosy environment for diners and drinkers.

3. Cosy setting

A log burning stove in a stone hearth and wooden panelling on the walls provide a cosy environment for diners and drinkers. Photo: Sidney Phillips

British pub classics, dishes with a Sicilian twist and Sunday lunches are served at The Red Lion Inn.

4. Food menu

British pub classics, dishes with a Sicilian twist and Sunday lunches are served at The Red Lion Inn. Photo: Sidney Phillips

