A 17th century Peak District village pub which benefits from an on-site brewery is on the market for £450,000.

The Red Lion Inn at Birchover has three trade areas seating 55 customers, an 80-cover patio and owners’ accommodation with three bedrooms.

Its on-site Birchover Brewery offers Bircher Best, Cork Stone, Nine Ladies and Robin Hood’s Stride ales.

Renowned for its diverse menu the Red Lion Inn serves British pub classics, Sardinian influenced dishes and Sunday lunches.

The building which houses the pub in the centre of the village is not listed despite its age.

For further information, contact the broker Sidney Phillips on 01522 500059 or email: [email protected]

1 . Red Lion Inn, Birchover The 17th century pub in the centre of Birchover is on the market for £450,000. Photo: Sidney Phillips Photo Sales

2 . Bar area The pub serves ale produced at its on-site Birchover Brewery. Photo: Sidney Phillips Photo Sales

3 . Cosy setting A log burning stove in a stone hearth and wooden panelling on the walls provide a cosy environment for diners and drinkers. Photo: Sidney Phillips Photo Sales