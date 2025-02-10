Peak District officials have slammed a “wild camper’s” idea of a “grand day out”, setting up a BBQ and a tent in the protected Derbyshire countryside.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peak District National Park Authority wrote on its Instagram page on February 7 about an incident on its Stanage North Lees Estate in the Derbyshire countryside near Hathersage.

It shared a photo of a person in a black hoody and jeans sitting on a chair next to a tent, a lit barbeque with some branches stacked on it, and a metal kettle.

The person’s face has been obscured with a sad faced emoji.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 'wild' camper in Stanage, Derbyshire. Image from the Peak District National Park Authority.

Officials said the spot they found the person was close to its official North Lees campsite in Birley Lane, north of Hathersage.

BBQs and open fires are not allowed anywhere in the open countryside of the Peak District National Park and fines are applicable in some areas.

The post reads: “If you’re heading to the Peak District this weekend we don’t recommend planning your trip like the person spotted on our Stanage North Lees Estate a few days ago.

“‘Wild camping in the open countryside is only with the landowner’s consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this case an official but beautiful ‘natural’ campsite was around two minutes’ drive or a short walk away.

“Being so close to the road also puts you and others at risk.

“Whatever the weather, BBQs or open fires are not allowed anywhere in the Peak District landscape.

“However you choose to visit, please take your little home, we spend as much on litter and rubbish collection that it costs to employ a national park ranger for a year.

“Have a safe, responsible and enjoyable trip.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority has a frequently asked questions page on wildfires, saying most are started by unextinguished or poorly-managed barbecues, discarded cigarettes, litter such as glass which causes intense heat, and campfires.

It says: “The moorlands of the Peak District National Park are of global environmental importance, dominated by large expanses of blanket bog and upland heath. We must protect these moorlands from the considerable risk of damage by wildfires which are sadly a common occurrence throughout the year.

“There is currently no provision for having a BBQ in the open countryside of the Peak District.

“In some areas, these restrictions may be covered by Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) with fines applicable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) which directly prohibit the use of items such as disposable BBQs, fireworks, open fires and Chinese lanterns are also in place in some local authority areas.

“Please do not increase the risk to you, wildlife and what may be private property by having a BBQ or using any form of open fire.”