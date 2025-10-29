Peak District museum set to close down after 20 years due to 'difficult financial situation'

The museum has been a popular family attraction for over 20 years.

Castleton Museum at the Castleton Visitor Centre is set to welcome its last visitors in December ahead of an unexpected closure.

The Castleton Visitor Centre is owned and managed by the Peak District National Park Authority (PDNPA) – with Castleton Historical Society (CHS) who run the museum, able to use the space free of charge for the last 20 years.

However, due to PDNPA facing financial pressures, the space is now set to be let to a commercial tenant instead.

A spokesperson for Castleton Historical Society (CHS) said: “With great sadness, CHS announces the closure of Castleton Museum, which has been housed within Castleton Visitor Centre for over 20 years.

“The Castleton Visitor Centre is owned and managed by PDNPA. The Society has shared the space alongside the Authority’s own shop and the privately run café. It has done so without charge but in close partnership with Peak Park staff.

"We have always been immensely grateful to the Authority for this arrangement which, we think, has enabled us to contribute to the overall visitor experience within the Centre.

"The PDNPA is funded by DEFRA and over the past years this funding has not kept pace with inflation, leaving the Authority in a difficult financial situation. In short, it must maximise its income to enable it to meet its statutory obligations and to fulfil its wider mission.

“By letting the space currently occupied by the Museum to a commercial tenant, the Authority has an opportunity for a new revenue stream. A considerable amount of internal restructuring is likely to take place to make the space as attractive as possible for a new tenant.

"Unfortunately for CHS, this means that not only will we lose the present Museum but also the upstairs work room where we keep our extensive archive.

“It is not all entirely bad news. The Authority is willing to let us have a modest display area in the heart of the Centre and to provide a small amount of storage.

"They have also agreed that over the winter (January to March) when the Centre will be closed for refurbishment, we can store all our archive (artefacts, photographs, documents etc) elsewhere in the building. This will give us a breathing space in which we can hopefully make alternative arrangements to house our collection.

"We face a great challenge over the next months. There is the packing up of the museum displays; the removal into short-term storage; finding long -term solutions for the bulk of the archive; arranging disposal of surplus display cases; and beginning to address new, more creative ways of displaying material in a much more limited space.

“We would very much welcome your support, your ideas and your practical help at this difficult time. Please don’t hesitate to speak to any of the Trustees or to contact CHS directly.” The Museum currently remains open to visitors and is set to close its doors just before Christmas.

Anyone who wishes to contact Castleton Historical Society can do so via email at [email protected].