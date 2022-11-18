Longnor Wood Holiday Park, a few minutes south-west of Longnor, was crowned ‘best small relax and explore’ destination in the Heart of England by Hoseasons at the industry giant’s 16th annual awards ceremony, part of its national owners’ conference at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, November 8-9.

The awards celebrate the holiday parks, lodge resorts and boating locations in Hoseasons’ UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent customer satisfaction surveys and delighted guests through exceptional holiday experiences throughout the 2022 season.

Jo Ritzema, managing director at Longnor Wood, said: “This award means a great deal because it’s voted for by the people who matter most to us – our guests. Our team have worked exceptionally hard over the last 12 months to make sure they have the best experience they can when they stay with us and that’s clearly paying off.”

Ian and Samantha Kitchen, of the Longnor Wood Holiday Park team, received the award from Awaze vice-president Paul Evans, right.

It is a welcome sign of continuity in a year of change for the park, after it was taken over in April by Cumbrian camping and glamping operator WCF Ltd.

Previous owners Debbie and John O’Neill had made a habit of collecting diamond awards from Hoseasons ever since they established the business in 2007.

Billed as the perfect base from which to explore the Peaks, the tranquil site boasts hard-standing touring pitches and camping, luxury lodges with hot tubs, static caravans with hot tubs and en-suite glamping pods.

The award was presented by Paul Evans, vice president of Hoseasons’ parent company Awaze, in front of more than 600 site owners, industry suppliers and company staff.

Paul said: “This is a very well-deserved award. Delighting our guests has never been more important than it is right now, and that’s why it’s so important to recognise locations like Longnor Wood Holiday Park that have got their customer focus so right.

“We’re delighted to be able to give them this award and wish them all the very best for another great year ahead.”