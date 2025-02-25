Peak District holiday park gets planning permission for events barn - after devastating fire 8 months ago

This marks a new chapter for Hartington Hills which suffered a devastating fire in June 2024.

The fire destroyed a barn which housed essential infrastructure and a holiday cottage, but the temporary closure has enabled the business to think ahead and plan for the future.

Planning permission was granted on the February 14 and the barn, near Hartington, is being rebuilt with a new vision for hosting a variety of events and workshops for its customers.

The permission allows Hartington Hills to use the new barn for events ancillary to the campsite such as yoga workshops, candle making and children’s events.

Site manager, Amy Dillon said: “Achieving planning permission to use our new barn for events is incredibly important. We’ve wanted to offer events to our customers for a long time, and now it’s finally possible.

“We’ve been trying to look forward with positivity since the fire, and this planning permission definitely feels like a silver lining.”

Looking forward, the barn will be set for completion in Spring 2026. Initial works include building the room which houses their heating and hot water system. The rest of the building will be completed over winter 2025.

The business looks forward to hosting its first workshop in time for the 2026 Summer season.

“We hope to hold conversations with local artisans, teachers and businesses who might be interested in hosting a workshop or event here,” said Amy.

The business, which has been established since 2011, has always been keen to support the local community and economy through promoting and supporting local businesses.

“We are so excited to bring workshops and events to Hartington Hills, it feels so good knowing our vision is being realised, and we feel more aligned with our brand than ever,” added Amy.

