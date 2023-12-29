Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Longnor Wood Holiday Park near Buxton has been named the UK’s Best Adult Only Site by Campsites.co.uk.

Sam Kitchen, who manages Longnor Wood along with her husband Ian and brother James, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this award. Being a site that is exclusively for adults, we aim to create a destination where people can completely relax and get away from it all. Our focus is on providing the best possible experience for our guests through improving our already excellent facilities, offering a quality personal service and going above and beyond for our guests.

“Many of our guests return year after year because they love the site and its location so much.”

Guests love to unwind in the glamping pods at Longnor Wood Holiday Park, near Buxton.

Open throughout the year apart from January, Longnor Wood is surrounded by woodland and within easy reach of popular Peak District walking and cycling trails, as well as market towns and attractions.

Ensuite glamping pods, luxury lodges and caravan holiday homes with outdoor hot tubs, as well as all-weather pitches for camping and tourers, are offered at the dog-friendly site. Longnor Wood is an AA Gold Pennant site, an accolade reserved for sites achieving a quality score of 90% or above from the organisation.

The holiday’s park’s pristine facilities, quiet environment and great location were highlighted at the 2023 Camping and Glamping Awards run by Campsites.co.uk.

Martin Smith, founder of Campsites.co.uk, said: "Competition was extremely tight this year, but Longnor Wood Holiday Park really has gone above and beyond to create the ultimate stay, making it a worthy winner of our Best Adult Only Site in the UK. Its great location combined with excellent amenities, friendly customer service and thoughtful touches, such as books and games to borrow, are what help to set it apart from the rest."

Longnor Wood Holiday Park is surrounded by wonderful Peak District scenery.

Longnor Wood is part of the WCF employee-owned family of businesses. The site is one of three five-star camping and glamping businesses operated by WCF, with sister sites at Herding Hill Farm close to the Hadrian’s Wall World Heritage Site, and at Drummohr, which is just 10 miles from Edinburgh on the shores of the Firth of Forth.