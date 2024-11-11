The Beagrie Group celebrate the success of The Prince of Wales in Baslow and The Old Bakewell Pudding Shop who were winners at the Westside and Southside Magazine Restaurant and Bar Awards 2024.

Food and drink businesses in the Peak District have been recognised in an awards ceremony as the best in the region.

The Prince of Wales, Baslow won Best Dining Pub and The Original Bakewell Pudding Shop, Bakewell won Best Cafe and Light Bites in Westside and Southside Magazine Restaurant and Bar Awards 2024.

This latest award, which was presented at the OEC in Sheffield, has capped a great 12 months for The Prince of Wales which was crowned Pub of the Year and received a gold award in the Visit Peak District, Derby and Derbyshire Tourism Awards. The pub has continued to flourish, retaining its two AA Rosettes for 2024 and being featured in the prestigious Good Food Guide 2024.

Both The Prince of Wales and The Original Bakewell Pudding Shop are part of the newly formed Beagrie Group which manages nine sites, including five pubs, a staycation business, shops and premium retail outlets in the Peak District.

Jemma Beagrie, managing director of The Beagrie Group, said: “I am incredibly proud of our dedicated teams across The Beagrie Group for their unwavering commitment to nurturing and growing our vibrant business. Our core belief is to create the highest quality sustainable food, with most ingredients sourced from local producers who share our values.

“We are deeply committed to fostering strong relationships with our local suppliers. By prioritising local partnerships, we not only enhance our product offerings but also contribute meaningfully to the economic health and vitality of our community. We take great pride in our efforts to support our teams and the surrounding area, ensuring that our contributions lead to a brighter, more sustainable future for everyone involved.”