A walker who led 250 people around the Peak District last year on Christmas Day to help combat loneliness is now planning this year’s festive hike.

Damon Alexander Cole has experienced low mental health in the past and said walking the hills of the Peak District gave him peace.

Now the 36-year-old is planning another eight hour hike on Christmas Day and anyone who may be alone, lonely or feeling down is encouraged to come along.

He said: “Christmas is meant to be this wonderful time of year but the reality is suicide rates go up, domestic violence rates go up and people struggle.

Damon Alexander Cole will be leading a hike on Christmas Day open to anyone who may spend the day alone. Photo submitted

“I have been at rock bottom, living in my car and relying on food banks but now I’m in a much better place I want to spread kindness and ensure people aren’t on their own.”

The day-long adventure will be split into smaller hikes at various places across the Peak District.

The first walk will start at 9am from Dovestone and will be the easiest hike of the day, this will then be followed by Winnats Pass, then Bamford Edge before heading to The Roaches at 4pm for a finish around 5.30pm.

Damon said: “I know what it's like in the run up to Christmas, colleagues are asking you your plans for the big day and you have to sit there and say nothing.

Some of the 250 people who took part in the Peak District Christmas Day Hike last year. Photo submitted

“I wanted to give people something to look forward to, for people who have family abroad, for people who won’t be seeing their children on Christmas, for those who don’t have family or just those who want to walk the Peak District the day is for everyone.

“Coming on the walk and seeing you are part of something makes a difference to people mentally and physically and you end the year on a high.

“With silly hats and mince pies people are smiling and talking to people they wouldn’t normally meet and I think that’s really special and I’m so proud of the Christmas Day Hike and everyone who comes along.”

People do not have to take part in all the hikes but join for only parts of the day if they wish.