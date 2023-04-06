News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
21 minutes ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
25 minutes ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed
1 hour ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
3 hours ago Maundy Thursday 2023 - when is it and how it’s celebrated
15 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest

Peak District artist commissioned by the Kennel Club to create portrait for The Queen launches new collection

A Peak District artist who was commissioned by the Kennel Club to draw a gift for Her Majesty The Queen launches new artwork.

By Lucy Ball
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:08 BST
HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex graciously accepting the drawing done by Nina Kurzweil on behalf of his mother Her Majesty The Queen. Pic submittedHRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex graciously accepting the drawing done by Nina Kurzweil on behalf of his mother Her Majesty The Queen. Pic submitted
HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex graciously accepting the drawing done by Nina Kurzweil on behalf of his mother Her Majesty The Queen. Pic submitted

Nina Kurzweil came to art later in life and has only been a professional since 2019, but now has a year-long waiting list for her pet portraits.

The 50-year-old said: “I am a lifelong dog owner, and have a special place in my heart for working dogs, and I fully understand just how special the bond is between a dog and their owner.”

Nina's work, which is created almost exclusively in coloured pencil, has captured the hearts of thousands of followers internationally, and focuses on wildlife and pet portraiture in the main, with a leaning towards gun dogs and working dogs.

"The entire character of an animal can be seen in their eyes, and I love to really focus on this area to bring my artwork to life. With many layers, depth and intensity can be built up, and each animals unique character can be captured."

Most Popular

In 2021 Nina was commissioned by the Kennel Club to draw a gift for Her Majesty The Queen, as she was set to host the 2022 Cocker Championships at Windsor Estate. The drawing which Nina created, depicted FTCh Wolferton Drama, who went on to win the championship, placing first at the Kennel Club 91st Cocker Championships in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.

Nina said: “I was thrilled to have been commissioned, and HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex graciously accepted the drawing on behalf of his mother Her Majesty The Queen.”

Now Nina has launched a new project, A Year In Prints.Her website will offer a brand new limited edition print each month beginning this month and will feature a whole host of wildlife and bird studies which Nina has never released before.

Subscribers to her website will be the first in the queue and once the prints have sold out they won't be available again.

Nina's work is known to sell out quickly, so anyone who is interested in collecting her limited edition prints should add themselves to the list.

For more information visit ninakurzweilart.co.uk

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Phil Bramley, editor.

Peak District