Peak District artist commissioned by the Kennel Club to create portrait for The Queen launches new collection

HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex graciously accepting the drawing done by Nina Kurzweil on behalf of his mother Her Majesty The Queen. Pic submitted

Nina Kurzweil came to art later in life and has only been a professional since 2019, but now has a year-long waiting list for her pet portraits.

The 50-year-old said: “I am a lifelong dog owner, and have a special place in my heart for working dogs, and I fully understand just how special the bond is between a dog and their owner.”

Nina's work, which is created almost exclusively in coloured pencil, has captured the hearts of thousands of followers internationally, and focuses on wildlife and pet portraiture in the main, with a leaning towards gun dogs and working dogs.

"The entire character of an animal can be seen in their eyes, and I love to really focus on this area to bring my artwork to life. With many layers, depth and intensity can be built up, and each animals unique character can be captured."

In 2021 Nina was commissioned by the Kennel Club to draw a gift for Her Majesty The Queen, as she was set to host the 2022 Cocker Championships at Windsor Estate. The drawing which Nina created, depicted FTCh Wolferton Drama, who went on to win the championship, placing first at the Kennel Club 91st Cocker Championships in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.

Nina said: “I was thrilled to have been commissioned, and HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex graciously accepted the drawing on behalf of his mother Her Majesty The Queen.”

Now Nina has launched a new project, A Year In Prints.Her website will offer a brand new limited edition print each month beginning this month and will feature a whole host of wildlife and bird studies which Nina has never released before.

Subscribers to her website will be the first in the queue and once the prints have sold out they won't be available again.

Nina's work is known to sell out quickly, so anyone who is interested in collecting her limited edition prints should add themselves to the list.

For more information visit ninakurzweilart.co.uk

