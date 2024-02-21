Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Comedian, musician, and nature enthusiast Bill Bailey recently embarked on an adventure through the picturesque landscapes of the Peak District National Park alongside his long-time friend and fellow comedian Alan Davies. Their journey led them along the historic Monsal Trail, passing through the enchanting scenery of Abney Moor and Mam Tor, two iconic landmarks of the region. With a friendship spanning three decades, Bill even had the honour of being Alan's best man.

Their trek commenced at Cressbrook Tunnel, where the duo indulged in some tuneful echoes within the 471-yard passageway. As they traversed the Monsal Trail, they found solace in the melodies of birdsong while engaging in candid conversations about the challenges of ageing, the pressures of modern life, and the poignant loss of their dear friend Sean Lock.

Venturing onward, they delved into the rich history of the Peak District, reminiscing about the Midland railway's significance in connecting Manchester to London. Bill Bailey aptly described the region as a tapestry of peaks and tranquil valleys, symbolising both the physical exertion and the mental liberation experienced during their journey.

Comedy duo's Peak District adventure: Bill Bailey and Alan Davies share laughter and memories amidst the stunning Peak District landscapes. Image: Channel 4

Amidst the breathtaking backdrop of Cressbrook Dale, Alan Davies opened up about his tumultuous childhood, sharing poignant memories of loss and resilience. Their ascent to the historic Barrel Inn, perched atop Bretton Clough, provided a well-deserved respite to savour local brews and reflect on the legacy of the Mass Trespass movement.

Over some dried apricots, they fondly remembered departed friends, including the late Sean Lock, whose camaraderie and shared love for walking left an indelible mark on their lives.

Their exploration continued with a visit to the Speedwell Cavern, where laughter echoed through the ancient lead mine during a whimsical boat journey. Following the Abney Moor trail to Hope, they paused to appreciate the avian wonders before retiring for the night at the charming Cheshire Cheese Inn.

Their final ascent up Lose Hill, culminating at the summit of Mam Tor, offered a breathtaking panorama of the surrounding landscapes. As they savoured a moment of tranquillity with coffee in hand, Alan Davies marvelled at the awe-inspiring vista before descending into Little Hucklow.

Their journey concluded with a well-deserved pint at The Blind Bull Inn, underscoring the profound beauty of the Peak District and the rejuvenating benefits of outdoor exploration.

Next week, Bill Bailey and esteemed broadcasting icon Sir Trevor McDonald will embark on captivating walks through the scenic landscapes of Essex and Suffolk.

