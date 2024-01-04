A celebration of the life of Dr Louise Jordan will be held on the Chatsworth estate.

A celebration of the life of Dr Louise Jordan, who died peacefully at home, will be held at St Peter's Church, Edensor on January 19, 2024.

Dr Jordan, who had a rare form of Motor Neurone Disease, died peacefully at home on December 23.

A private committal will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday, January 19. This will be followed by a celebration of Dr Jordan’s life at St Peter’s Church, Edensor, Chatsworth at 2.30pm to which everyone is welcome. Light refreshments will be served afterwards at Cavendish Hall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement posted by her family on social media said: “Mum was not keen on all black at funerals and in her own words, insisted we cheer ourselves up with something “classy and colourful”.

Dr Jordan, a GP at Baslow Health Centre for more than 25 years, was instrumental in the formation of Bakewell based Helen’s Trust charity that enables people with terminal illness to die in the comfort of their own home. She was forced to retire from work when she lost the power of speech, a symptom of primary lateral sclerosis which had been diagnosed in 2021.