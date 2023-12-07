The Pavilion Gardens in Buxton has kicked off the holiday season with a packed programme of festive activities as it heads into the Christmas period.

A fun filled programme of festive events at Pavilion Gardens

Throughout the entire month of December, there is an abundance of activities for the entire family to get involved with.

Those looking for a magical start to the day by joining Santa for breakfast whilst enjoying music, colouring and a gift from the man himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty Edwards, Contract Manager at Pavilion Gardens, said: “We're thrilled to welcome families to Pavilion Gardens this December for a celebration like no other. It is heartwarming to see the local community come together to raise awareness and money for some truly beautiful causes and we are looking forward to seeing all the wonderful memories families will be making this Christmas.”

The Pavilion Gardens, which are part of the Parkwood Leisure estate, and this year they have organised events for the whole community.

There will be a Christmas trail, priced £3, which will see people following Santa's little helpers around the gardens and for those who get all the questions right there will be a prize at the end.

Tickets are selling fast for the Pavilion Gardens’ Christmas party which welcomes partygoers with a drink and two-course meal alongside a DJ and live music from ‘Purple Cloud of Funk’.

Advertisement

For anyone who is not able to join the fun at the Christmas party, there is an amazing opportunity to end 2023 with a bang at the NYE Gala Dinner.

Advertisement

A delicious three-course meal in the team rooms ahead of the New Year's Eve Gala Concert in the Opera House to wrap up a month of festivities.

Similar to the sites’ busy summer period, a Christmas fair will be held this weekend Saturday December 9 and Sunday December 10 between 10am and 5pm.

The Octagon Hall and Lounge will have over 50 stalls offering a wonderful mix of Christmas gifts, jewellery, original artwork, photography, ceramics, woodwork, handmade cards, children’s toys and ladies clothing with free entry.

Advertisement

Outside there will be hot food and drinks stalls and children’s rides on the Promenade (weather permitting).