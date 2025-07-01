A part of Derbyshire could be split in two in new plans to reorganise local government in the county and city – but its leader says that would be “a bridge too far”.

Joint plans from Derbyshire’s eight district and borough councils, along with Derby City Council, for a major local government shakeup are now being put out for consultation.

The authorities aim to scrap Derbyshire Council, Derby City Council and the eight districts and boroughs and replace them with just two councils – one for the north and one for the south.

However, there are three options on the table for that north/south split, with a new choice including splitting Amber Valley in half.

Chris Emmas-Williams, Labour Party leader in Amber Valley. Photo by Eddie Bisknell.

This would see the borough’s four towns – Alfreton, Belper, Heanor and Ripley – along with most of its larger villages in the northern council, while Duffield and a range of smaller villages such as Kirk Langley and Quarndon move into the southern council.

Previously, the districts, boroughs and city had committed to not splitting any areas from their historic geographical boundaries.

The option appears to have been pitched to ensure all choices are on the table and because the splitting of Amber Valley leaves two councils with the most even split of people in each authority.

It would also ensure both new councils have more than the preferred 500,000 in population, as laid out by central government.

Here are the three options for the north/south council split:

A: High Peak, Derbyshire Dales, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield, Bolsover and Amber Valley in the north (population 584,000) and Derby, Erewash and South Derbyshire in the south (population 494,000)

B: High Peak, Derbyshire Dales, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Bolsover in the north (population 456,000) and Amber Valley, Derby, Erewash and South Derbyshire in the south (population 622,000)

C: High Peak, Derbyshire Dales, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield, Bolsover and half of Amber Valley in the north (population 567,000) and half of Amber Valley, Derby, Erewash and South Derbyshire in the south (population 511,000)

Derbyshire County Council is progressing its own separate local government reorganisation bid, with the previous Conservative administration submitting a two-council Derby and Derbyshire model, with the city boundary remaining separate and the same.

Reform UK, now in charge since May, have not detailed any preference for shuffling, deleting and creating councils.

Nigel Farage, Reform UK leader nationally, had said his party would not back any form of local government reorganisation when asked on a visit to Denby before the local elections.

Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams, Labour leader of Amber Valley Borough Council, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the new option C to split the borough was put forward by Derby City Council to appease the potential need for further choices.

This stemmed from the city authority failing to agree to any draft proposal for reorganisation in time for the Government’s March deadline after objections from opposition groups.

Cllr Emmas-Williams said it is his personal opinion that option C is a no-go, preferring option A as “the best for the people of Amber Valley”.

He said the option which splits the borough was accepted as a compromise for the consultation and that it had already been tweaked to make it more palatable, with an initial option carving off Belper and Duffield into the southern council.

Cllr Emmas-Williams said: “I don’t see it as the right thing to do. To split the borough would be a bridge too far for staff and for residents.

“We are already being stretched trying to manage the workload. It has been horrendous. That would be the most complicated administratively and the money we get from Government doesn’t cover it.

“Most of the mining areas are in the north and the people in the towns and villages there look to each other more and are more connected there than to the south.”

He said it was important to keep local businesses such as Vaillant and Denby Potteries in the northern council.

The north and south council split is projected to save up to £93 million over five years and would cost up to £25 million.

If Amber Valley forms part of the north, the northern council would have 83 councillors and the south would have 65 councillors, and these numbers would be reversed if Amber Valley forms part of the southern authority.

The consultation on the three options pitched by the districts and city will run until August 10. To take part, visit bit.ly/Derbyshire-consultation

A final submission to Government will be made on November 28, with existing councils to be scrapped and replaced with new authorities in 2028.