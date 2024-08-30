Paramedics attend as walker collapses near Treak Cliff Cavern in the Peak District

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edale Mountain Rescue and paramedics have attended to help a walker who collapsed in the Peak District.

Edale Mountain Rescue team were called to reports of a collapsed walker above Treak Cliff Cavern in the Peak District at 2.24 pm on Thursday, August 29.

Local team members were quickly on the scene alongside ambulance paramedics.

Fortunately, as additional team vehicles and personnel were arriving, the casualty had recovered enough to be slowly walked back down to the waiting ambulance to received further medical help.