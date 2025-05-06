Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blythe House Hospice is calling on the community to show its support in the most colourful way possible this spring — by going blue.

Now a much-loved tradition in the hospice’s fundraising calendar, #GoBlue returns from Monday May, 19 to Sunday May, 25.

Sophie Wheeldon, senior community fundraiser at the hospice, who spearheads the campaign, said: “#GoBlue is more than just a colour – it’s about showing support, starting conversations and helping us to spread awareness about the essential care we provide.

“Every penny raised helps us to be there for local people facing life-limiting illnesses, and for their loved ones.”

Paint the town blue for Blythe House as #GoBlue returns this May. Photo Blythe House

There are countless ways to take part in the campaign, whether on your own, with friends, or as part of a team.

People could host a blue event, organise a blue tea party, garden event, or themed get-together with friends, neighbours, or community groups.

Dress in blue, encourage colleagues, classmates or customers to wear blue for a day, the brighter and bolder the better, says Sophie.

“People can get creative in the kitchen with blue-themed cakes and treats, perfect for a fundraising bake sale.

“Or take on a blue-themed challenge – run, walk, cycle, swim, or row in blue to raise sponsorship for the hospice or even decorate schools, shops or workplaces and turn any space into a sea of blue to help raise awareness and show support.”

All money raised during #GoBlue week will go directly towards the services provided by Blythe House Hospice, which supports patients and families across the High Peak, Hope Valley, Derbyshire Dales and North East Derbyshire.

Blythe House Hospice provides free care and support to people who are affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

The hospice also supports those who are bereaved and counselling for children.

Sophie added: “It now costs over £2 million every year to keep services at Blythe House Hospice running.

“We receive less than 20 per cent of the income needed to operate from the NHS,

meaning we must raise the vast majority through our retail and fundraising activities.

“Thanks to the remarkable generosity of the local community the care and support provided is completely free of charge.”

To find out more out #GoBlue and download your free fundraising pack full of ideas and inspiration, visit blythehousehospice.org.uk/goblue/