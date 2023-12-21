Over £300 raised for Elf Day at Morrisons Buxton

You may have been mistaken if you thought there was a giant elf on a shelf in Morrisons, don't worry it was only the Morrisons community champion and part-time elf Robert Harrison spreading some festive fun and cheer. More importantly raising money for the Alzheimer's Society.

Alzheimer's Society is made up of people with dementia, carers, trusted experts, campaigners, researchers and clinicians. We are the UK’s largest collective force of people with unparalleled knowledge and over 40 years of experience addressing the biggest challenges facing people living with dementia.

From the moment someone starts worrying about their symptoms, Alzheimer's Society can be there for them. Your support means that people don't have to face this condition alone, and that together, we can build a better tomorrow for everyone affected by dementia.

They also offer some practical advice so that everyone can enjoy Christmas Keep it simple and familiar. Someone with dementia may feel overwhelmed over the Christmas period, so it's best not to overdo it. Keeping the day's activities low-key will help your loved one to relax. If they usually go to church around this time but are unable to, consider online or televised services.

Morrisons elf on a shelf and community champion Robert Harrison said "its always great fun dressing up as an elf raising important funds for those living with dementia. In the last five years we have raised, with the help of match funds from the Morrisons Foundation, over £2,000 for the Alzheimer's Society.

Thank to everyone who contributed and to Barbara White from the Alzheimer's Society for supporting me on the day"