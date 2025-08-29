Over 7,000 people take part in historic ‘One Derbyshire, Two Councils’ consultation

Over 7,000 people’s views are to be considered in the historic ‘One Derbyshire, Two Councils’ plan after they took part in consulatations on the biggest proposed changes to local government in more than 50 years.

The Labour Government’s Local Government Reorganisation White Paper proposals include setting up single, unitary authorities across England with an elected mayor in counties, by merging or scrapping councils in two-tier authority areas like Derbyshire that operate county, and then district and borough councils.

Derbyshire’s eight district and borough councils, and Derby City Council have jointly proposed implementing two new separate north and south unitary councils for the county which has been separately echoed by Derbyshire County Council.

But the final form either of their proposals may take is yet to be finalised before it is presented to the Government as an option for consideration.

The county’s eight district and borough councils and Derby City Council revealed that over 7,000 people took part in their consultation survey which ran for six weeks until August 10, while Derbyshire County Council has been running its own consultation with an August 19 deadline.

A spokesperson for the districts, boroughs and city said: “Thank you to everyone who has shared their views on our options for the future of local council services in Derbyshire.

“People and places across Derbyshire must come first when we think about the future of the councils that deliver their services, and we felt it important to ask residents, businesses and organisations across the county what they think about the plans.

“It will take us some time to thoroughly review and collate the results over the coming weeks, and people’s views will be used to inform our final proposal and business case for how Local Government Reorganisation should be taken forward in the best interests of Derbyshire’s communities.”

Under the district, borough and city’s proposals, the councils for northern Derbyshire and southern Derbyshire would deliver all services in their areas, with the city becoming part of the council for southern Derbyshire.

They have argued that one unitary authority for Derbyshire will not work because of the size of the county but a system with a north and a south council operation will maintain the historic areas of the county and provide better opportunities to work in partnerships.

They have also argued one, single unitary authority would create an inefficient delivery of services, would stifle economic and housing growth and create a disparity between Derbyshire and Derby in terms of population and tax base.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s Leader, Cllr Tricia Gilby, has stated options under ‘One Derbyshire, Two councils’ maintain the historic areas of Derbyshire with manageable sizes and provide an opportunity for partnership working.

Three options under the districts, boroughs and city’s ‘One Derbyshire, Two Councils’ proposal include placing Amber Valley Borough Council entirely in the northern council, or entirely in the southern council or dividing it between the two with its different parishes joining each of the two councils.

Option A would see Amber Valley in the northern council and would see a northern population of 584,000, and the southern council area would have a population of 494,000.

Option B would place Amber Valley in the southern council and would see a northern population of 456,000, and the southern council area would have a population of 622,000.

Option C would have different parishes from Amber Valley joining each of the north and south councils and would give a northern population of 567,000 and a southern population of 511,000.

The Government has argued LGR plans will include elected mayors with more powers on planning and transport, and that the changes will create savings, create greater efficiency, improve public services, and support economic growth.

But critics are concerned about the loss of district and borough councils, a risk of greater Government control, the removal of local decision-making, tax increases, powers being taken away from communities and some also doubt the plans will create savings.

The districts, boroughs and city councils’ final proposal will be submitted to the Government by November 28 before the Government makes a final decision.

Under the Government’s current timeline, elections for the new shadow authorities will take place in 2027 and the new councils would start to operate from April 2028.

Derbyshire’s eight district and borough councils include Amber Valley Borough Council, Bolsover District Council, Chesterfield Borough Council, Derbyshire Dales District Council, Erewash Borough Council, High Peak Borough Council, North East Derbyshire District Council, and South Derbyshire District Council, as well as Derby City Council.

Derbyshire County Council’s closing date for its separate online questionnaire at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/councils is August 19.