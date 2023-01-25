Outlandish wigs, bright make-up and brilliant costumes - for Chapel Players panto which starts this weekend

Charlotte Patterson and Jess Lockett as Princess Willow and Aladdin

This traditional show tells the classic story of the poor boy Aladdin (Jess Lockett) who dares to dream big, and with the help of a genie and a fairy, manages to make all his wishes come true.

Last year's Cinderella, Charlotte Patterson, is back as Princess Willow - and she's joined by Players' regulars Stephen Kettle as Widow Twankey and Alan Tolley as the evil Abanaza.

Expect plenty of songs and dancing, jokes and laughter, and of course, plenty of booing and hissing at the baddies!

Stephen Kettle as Widow Twanky

And this year, Chapel Players have had a little help to bring some magic to the show - with a fantastic flying carpet.

Aladdin is at Chapel Playhouse on January 27, 28 and February 3 and at 7.30pm. Matinees take place on January 29 and February 4 at 2pm. Tickets are available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/chapel-players or by calling 07522 736161.

