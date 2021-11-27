‘Only travel unless absolutely necessary’: Derbyshire roads closed after heavy snow

The following routes are currently shut:

A57 Snake Pass

A53 Axe Edge

Heavy snow has fallen across Derbyshire.

A62024 Holme Cross

A54/A537 Cat and Fiddle

A515 Buxton to Ashbourne

A61 Dronfield bypass from Unstone to Bowshaw

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “With heavy snow falling throughout the night and early hours of the morning we've got extremely hazardous conditions on some of our roads this morning.

“We're seeing lots of issues in the High Peak area but also the Chesterfield and Derbyshire Dales areas. Please only travel in these areas if absolutely necessary.

“Our snow ploughs are currently out trying to clear roads and other primary routes.

"Our gritters will be out again around midday treating primary routes and then secondary routes soon after that.

"We're expecting to see further rain, sleet and snow throughout the morning so please be careful if travelling and only travel if necessary.”

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson added: “We are urging motorists to avoid making any non-essential journeys due to the continued poor weather across the north of the county.

“Heavier than expected snowfall in parts of the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales has made many routes treacherous.

“We have had several calls throughout the night from drivers who have become stranded, as well as numerous reports of trees falling and blocking roads after the high winds.

“Routes including the Snake Pass and Woodhead Pass, and many roads in the Buxton area, are impassable.