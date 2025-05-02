One year on from Whaley Bridge shooting police working ‘tirelessly’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been one year since the Whaley Bridge shooting which left one teenager dead and another hospitalised but police say investigations are ‘complex’ and ‘take time’.

Since the fatal shooting in May last year no one has been charged.

The Buxton Advertiser asked Derbyshire Constabulary for an update.

Detective Chief Inspector Claudia Musson, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers have been working tirelessly over the last year to understand the circumstances of this incident and build a file for the Crown Prosecution Service.

Police forensics at the scene of the shooting near Whaley Bridge

“While some time has now passed, investigations of this kind are complex and rely on expert evidence which does take time.

“It is important that a proportionate and thorough investigation takes place and that is what myself and my team are focused on."

Police were called to reports of a burglary at a property in Eccles Road at around 1.20am on Wednesday May, 1 2024.

At the scene a 19-year-old man was found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

The police cordon on Eccles Road last year. Photo Brian Eyre

A second teen was found with a gunshot wound in the same road and he was rushed to hospital and then later arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

A 21-year-old man was arrested around two miles away by armed police who swooped on a car on the A6 in nearby Chapel-en-le-Frith. Another man, 31, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

All remain on bail as the investigation continues.

Marcus Smith was the 19-year-old who was killed at the dairy farm last year and an online fundraiser to support the family raised £14,000 with people saying Marcus had a ‘heart of gold’.

Last year the police confirmed that they received reports of another burglary at the Eccles Road property on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 30.

Officers attended the scene, however a police spokesman said, Derbyshire Constabulary were ‘keeping an open mind as to whether the two incidents were linked.’

An online donation page for farmer Robert Lomas was also set up following the incident and more than £60,000 was donated.