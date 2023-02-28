Tributes have been paid to Gemma Ellis a mum, a wife, a fundraiser and a beacon of hope for many people during their darkest times.

She peacefully passed away on February 17 after a stay in Ashgate Hospice aged 40.

Husband Ben announced the news. He said: “I'm saddened to announce the passing of the beautiful, strong and courageous Gemma who passed away peacefully this morning.

“She was one hell of a wonderful woman who will be remembered for the amazing person she was.”

Gemma Ellis made it her mission to look after others even while receiving cancer treatment herself.

Hundreds of people have left condolences after hearing the news

One said: “You were always a force to contend with. I always admired your determination to always campaign for what you felt was right, at work and latterly through your work to support fellow cancer sufferers. You will be a difficult act to follow.”

Another called Gemma ‘a true warrior and an inspiration for so many women’.

She is described as bringing ‘happiness to so many people’.

Gemma and Ben enjoying some snuggles in the sunshine.

One woman said Gemma was ‘an amazing beautiful lady inside and out and I'll never ever forget her kindness too me when I was diagnosed with primary then secondary on the stage 4 diagnosis’.

Gemma was diagnosed with Inflammatory Breast Cancer in 2017 and then Stage 4 Breast Cancer in 2018 where the disease had spread to her bones and was treatable but no longer curable.

After being stable for a few years things unfortunately took a change for the worse and she was diagnosed with two Secondary breast cancer lesions to her brain.

However, even during such intensive treatment Gemma was thinking of ways to support others who had been given a diagnosis like hers.

Gemma raised £10,000 for research into Secondary Breast Cancer and her legacy will live on with The Gem Foundation.

Since 2018 she made up packs to help others after diagnosis or with emergency hospital admissions.She also founded a support group for people living with cancer which connected people across the country.And she still found the time to raise £10,000 for research into the disease and last year she gained charity status and opened a shop, although Westlife did not appear at the official opening despite her best efforts to get them there!Gemma was a wonderfully proud mum to Ruby and Scarlett who were involved in making up the support packs in her conservatory and living room floor before she opened the shop.Wanting to leave her girls a legacy, she created the Gem Foundation which is within Stage 4 Deserves More and is solely for Secondary Breast Cancer Research and builds on the money which was donated to The Christie Hospital last year.

Ben added: “She really was one amazing woman.”Her funeral will be at St Thomas Becket Church, Monday March, 13 at 11.15am.The horse-drawn cortege will proceed along Hayfield Road at 10.40am and people are asked to line the route to the church.

After the service people are asked to line the roads from the Market Place to Gemma's Shop on Eccles Road, before the cortege leaves for a private family cremation.

The family have asked that football or darts shirts, or any bright clothing be worn.

Fundraiser of the year, Gemma Ellis at the Pride of Buxton Awards. Pic Jason Chadwick

Everyone is invited back to The Packhorse to celebrate Gemma's life.

A fundraiser has been created to help the family through this tough time to donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-support-at-this-sad-time-for-gemmas-girls