Old stamps, coins and postcards to be valued at event in Buxton

The Buxton and High Peak Philatelic Society is holding its annual public meeting next week where stamps, coins and old postcards can be valued.

By Lucy Ball
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:55 BST
A stamp and coin exhibition and valuation will be taking place at Fairfield Club on Wednesday May, 10.

On Wednesday May, 10 between 3pm and 5pm the Buxton and High Peak Philatelic Society will be at Fairfield Club valuing people’s items.

John Brickstock used to collect stamps with his father and inherited the collection when he sadly died and has been part of the Buxton group for more than 20 years.

The 65-year-old said: “People may have stamps, old coins and banknotes and even postcards sitting in a drawer and don’t know what to do with them.

"We can value these and help people learn more about the origins of the stamps and their worth.”During John’s time in the society he says he has come across a full unused set of King George VI Commonwealth stamps which were valued at around £70,000.

He said: “That’s been the most expensive stamps I’ve seen, but stamps with typos where it says 2n but the d is missing are worth a lot of money.

"I have stamps from all over the world in my collection but it’s not just the stamps it’s also the postmarks and date stamps which are interesting.

"I have some post marks from Russia and China which I haven’t deciphered yet but it’s very fascinating.”Anyone who is interested in the exhibition which will be buying some stamps on the day or would like to join the society contact John on 07904 436622.

