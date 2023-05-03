A stamp and coin exhibition and valuation will be taking place at Fairfield Club on Wednesday May, 10.

On Wednesday May, 10 between 3pm and 5pm the Buxton and High Peak Philatelic Society will be at Fairfield Club valuing people’s items.

John Brickstock used to collect stamps with his father and inherited the collection when he sadly died and has been part of the Buxton group for more than 20 years.

The 65-year-old said: “People may have stamps, old coins and banknotes and even postcards sitting in a drawer and don’t know what to do with them.

"We can value these and help people learn more about the origins of the stamps and their worth.”During John’s time in the society he says he has come across a full unused set of King George VI Commonwealth stamps which were valued at around £70,000.

He said: “That’s been the most expensive stamps I’ve seen, but stamps with typos where it says 2n but the d is missing are worth a lot of money.

"I have stamps from all over the world in my collection but it’s not just the stamps it’s also the postmarks and date stamps which are interesting.

