Ofsted praises 'caring' staff at Hope Valley school

A Hope Valley school has been praised for its ‘caring and nurturing’ atmosphere after a visit by Ofsted.

By Lucy Ball
5 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 5:34pm

Stoney Middleton Primary School was inspected by the education watchdog in October with the report being published last week.

And the school was rated as ‘good’ meaning it has kept the second highest grading for a decade.

Emma Hollis-Brown, lead Ofsted inspector, said: “Pupils say they feel safe in the school.

Pupils at Stoney Middleton Primary School celebrate a good rating from Ofsted. Pic submitted

Parents appreciate the school’s caring and nurturing atmosphere.”

She noted behaviour at the school is ‘positive’ and pupils understand the system of rewards.

She said: “They are proud when they receive certificates which recognise their efforts.

“Staff express high expectations for positive behaviour. They praise pupils when they show one of the school’s values.”

The report noted that the school leaders aim to provide a curriculum which is broad and balanced and pupils are encouraged to choose independent reading books from the school’s reading scheme to help them to develop a ‘love of reading’.

Ms Hollis-Brown said: “The curriculum for personal, social and health education highlights the characteristics of healthy relationships and leaders make appropriate arrangements to ensure the systems used to safely recruit staff are effective.”

The inspection found the mathematics curriculum is sequenced appropriately.

However, Ms Hollis-Brown said: “The implementation of the curriculum is inconsistent.

“Occasionally, some pupils are not moved through the curriculum quickly enough and time is not always used well to deepen pupils’ understanding.”

The report notes school leaders are aware of the need to improve pupils’ attendance.

Ms Hollis-Brown added: “They have begun to address this issue but need to maintain the momentum they have started.”

Andrea Tomlinson is executive headteacher of the Woodland Federation of Peak District Schools which includes Stoney Middleton CE Primary School, Great Hucklow CE Primary School and Peak Forest CE Primary School.

She said: “We are delighted Ofsted has recognised the care given to our children and the relationships that develop between staff and pupils.

"The team works hard to ensure that our children are nurtured in a safe and secure environment to allow them to develop firm foundations in which their learning can flourish.

"We are pleased Ofsted recognises the opportunities our federation provides for pupils and staff, such as our 'Together Days' and our joint educational visits."

