Stoney Middleton Primary School was inspected by the education watchdog in October with the report being published last week.

And the school was rated as ‘good’ meaning it has kept the second highest grading for a decade.

Advertisement

Emma Hollis-Brown, lead Ofsted inspector, said: “Pupils say they feel safe in the school.

Pupils at Stoney Middleton Primary School celebrate a good rating from Ofsted. Pic submitted

“Parents appreciate the school’s caring and nurturing atmosphere.”

She noted behaviour at the school is ‘positive’ and pupils understand the system of rewards.

Advertisement

She said: “They are proud when they receive certificates which recognise their efforts.

Advertisement

“Staff express high expectations for positive behaviour. They praise pupils when they show one of the school’s values.”

The report noted that the school leaders aim to provide a curriculum which is broad and balanced and pupils are encouraged to choose independent reading books from the school’s reading scheme to help them to develop a ‘love of reading’.

Advertisement

Ms Hollis-Brown said: “The curriculum for personal, social and health education highlights the characteristics of healthy relationships and leaders make appropriate arrangements to ensure the systems used to safely recruit staff are effective.”

The inspection found the mathematics curriculum is sequenced appropriately.

Advertisement

However, Ms Hollis-Brown said: “The implementation of the curriculum is inconsistent.

“Occasionally, some pupils are not moved through the curriculum quickly enough and time is not always used well to deepen pupils’ understanding.”

Advertisement

The report notes school leaders are aware of the need to improve pupils’ attendance.

Ms Hollis-Brown added: “They have begun to address this issue but need to maintain the momentum they have started.”

Advertisement

Andrea Tomlinson is executive headteacher of the Woodland Federation of Peak District Schools which includes Stoney Middleton CE Primary School, Great Hucklow CE Primary School and Peak Forest CE Primary School.

She said: “We are delighted Ofsted has recognised the care given to our children and the relationships that develop between staff and pupils.

Advertisement

"The team works hard to ensure that our children are nurtured in a safe and secure environment to allow them to develop firm foundations in which their learning can flourish.

"We are pleased Ofsted recognises the opportunities our federation provides for pupils and staff, such as our 'Together Days' and our joint educational visits."

Advertisement