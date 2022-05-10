Officers searching for 81-year-old missing from Eyam release new picture

David Reamey was last seen at home on Main Road at around 6pm on Thursday May 5. On Saturday May 7 a family member spoke to him, and he mentioned going for a walk in the Grindleford area.
David has not been seen or heard from since.
He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He has brown eyes and grey hair and wears glasses.
Anyone who sees him or has any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police, quoting the reference 873 of May 9, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
Bus company Hulleys of Baslow said David was a regular passenger. Posting on Twitter they said: “He’s a very active 80 year old man, 5 ft 10, slim, wears glasses & usually carries a rucksack. He would most likely have been on the 257 but if anyone has seen him, please contact Derbyshire Police.”