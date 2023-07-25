Singer Nicky Soence will be leading a fundraiser night at Buxton Opera House to improve accessibility at the theatre

Nicky Spence, who was recently awarded an OBE for services to music, will be staging a fundraising concert to boost funds for the Matcham theatre’s accessibility provisions.

The tenor will be performing One Night Only… Again on Saturday September, 9 at 7.30pm.

He will be joined by Soprano Mary Bevan MBE and the Northern Chamber Orchestra.

Emily Jeeves, marketing and communications manager for Buxton Opera House & Pavilion Arts Centre said: “We've all heard the phrase 'break a leg', well that's exactly what operatic tenor Nicky Spence did last year, breaking both of his legs in an accident on the way to a European opera house.

“Wheelchair bound for 6 months, Nicky personally experienced what it was like to perform at Buxton Opera House with accessibility needs and since then has made it his mission to support the venue.”Nicky said: “Although sustaining these potential life-affecting injuries were no doubt the lowest ebb of my career, I did get a first-hand view at how poorly equipped some of our best-loved venues are in terms of accessibility.

“Buxton Opera House is very special to me and I'm happy to help lead the way in improving the experience of future performers and audiences in Derbyshire."

Emily said: “Nicky was awarded Personality of the Year by BBC Music Magazine in 2022, and is an artist of great integrity.

"His unique skills as a singing actor and the rare honesty in his musicianship have earned him a place at the top of the music profession.”The funds raised from One Night Only… Again will provide essential support to this vital area of work and will make a significant contribution to Buxton Opera House’s long-term redevelopment plans.