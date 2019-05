The number of fixed penalty notices (FPN) for speeding issued in Derbyshire is among the lowest in the country, new statistics have shown.

A total of 10,480 (FPNs) were issued last year, earning Derbyshire a spot among the ten areas which have issued the lowest number of speeding fines. Gwent issued the lowest number of speeding fines at just 242, however this is no surprise with only eight speed cameras being active in the area.