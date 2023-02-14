From Saturday February, 18 until Tuesday February, 28 there will be no trains between Hazel Grove and Buxton.

During that time the existing railway lines will be lifted, the old bridge structure will be removed, the new steel ribs will be craned into place, pre-cast concrete panels for the new bridge deck will be installed, then new tracks will be laid ready for trains to run again from start of service again.

Rail replacement buses will be in operation to keep passengers on the move between Hazel Grove and Buxton.

The current road closure and rail bridge works in Whaley Bridge

However they will not be able to serve Whaley Bridge station itself because of the road closures needed for the project.

Rob Stephens, Network Rail principal route engineer, said: “We’ve reached the stage the railway needs to close in this important project to make Buxton Road bridge fit for the future. While rail replacement buses will be in operation to keep passengers on the move, journeys will take longer and I’d advise people to check National Rail Enquiries so they know exactly what to expect while travelling between Buxton and Hazel Grove between 18 and 28 February.

“I’d also like to thank residents and businesses in Whaley Bridge for their continued patience and support while we carry out this major bridge upgrade, which will secure the town’s vital railway link for generations to come.”

The heritage structure, which was built in 1863, needs to be replaced to keep rail passengers and the Whaley Bridge community safe for years to come.

Buxton Road railway bridge, Whaley Bridge

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “All investment in rail infrastructure that improves the customer experience and service reliability is very much welcomed. I’d like to thank customers for their patience while this essential work is carried out and apologise for any short-term inconvenience caused.”

Pedestrians are also reminded that from Thursday February, 16 there will be no access under the bridge until Sunday March, 5.

Buxton Road will remain closed until Friday 31 March and work is expected to be complete by April 2023.

Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team has been patrolling Whaley Bridge paying particular attention to Old Road and the memorial park.

Repairs on the historic Whaley Bridge railways line are taking place. Pic Network Rail

A force spokesperson said: “The memorial park has had some additional lighting installed and it due to have more following it being a diversion when the pathway under the bridge is closed in the upcoming days.

“We are reminding all motorists that Old Road is to be used for access to properties along the road. We have been and will continue to monitor the road.

“Enforcement action will be taken against any vehicles not adhering to this.

“Don’t chance it. Please obey the rules of the road as enforcement action will be taken and no one needs a fine in these tough times.”For updated bus replacement timetables please check www.nationalrail.co.uk for those planning on travelling on the Buxton line.

