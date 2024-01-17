News you can trust since 1852
A polar bears play in the snow at Peak Wildlife Park, after snow in the Staffordshire Moorlands near Leek, Staffordshire. Photo RKP Photography
Nine cute pictures of polar bears and artic foxes enjoying the snow at Peak Wildlife Park

With the first dusting of snow for 2024 Peak Wildlife Park’s newest inhabitants were pictured enjoyed the cold.
By Lucy Ball
Published 17th Jan 2024, 13:47 GMT

Polar bears Hope and her cubs Nanook and Noori, along with arctic foxes were playing in the new enclosure – 53° North Polar Bear Reserve.

Thanks to Rod Kirkpatrick for snapping these great shots.

If you want to see the polar bears and foxes for yourself Peak Wildlife Park is running half price entry on all tickets until the end of January.

For more information visit peakwildlifepark.co.uk

Hope (8) and her two cubs Nano and Noori (2) - all born bred in captivity - arrived at the Peak District park last summer after being rescued from a Swedish zoo which closed down. Photo RKP Photography

1. Splashing around

Hope (8) and her two cubs Nano and Noori (2) - all born bred in captivity - arrived at the Peak District park last summer after being rescued from a Swedish zoo which closed down. Photo RKP Photography Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

Artic foxes play on their frozen-over snow-covered pond at Peak Wildlife Park, after snowfall in the Staffordshire Moorlands near Leek, Staffordshire. Photo RKP Photography

2. Play fighting

Artic foxes play on their frozen-over snow-covered pond at Peak Wildlife Park, after snowfall in the Staffordshire Moorlands near Leek, Staffordshire. Photo RKP Photography Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

Arctic foxes playing in the 53° North Reserve. Photo RKP Photography

3. Give me a cuddle

Arctic foxes playing in the 53° North Reserve. Photo RKP Photography Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

Arctic foxes at Peak Wildlife Park looking super happy to see snow Photo RKP Photography

4. Yay snow!

Arctic foxes at Peak Wildlife Park looking super happy to see snow Photo RKP Photography Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

