England footballers and top TV shows are anticipated to influence baby names in 2023.

England’s women’s European Championship success and the England men’s team appearance at the World Cup in Qatar are predicted to leave a lasting impression on expectant parents – with some of the stars from each tournament set to influence baby names this year.

Analysis of Office for National Statistics baby name data shows England football stars are among the most influential figures when it comes to baby name choices in the UK – for example, David and Peter were popular in 2006-7, following the performances of David Beckham and Peter Crouch at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

According to the predictions list, released by British name label manufacturer mynametags.com, it will not just be sport that influences the next generation of parents’ choice of baby name – with popular music artists and television shows also set to influence parents’ choices.

Lars B Andersen, My Nametags managing director, said: “We know from experience baby name trends are often influenced by pop-culture, including TV, film, and celebrities.

“Sporting personalities make excellent role models, so it’s no surprise that parents continue to be inspired by their generation’s biggest heroes when it comes to naming their children.

“2022 was a huge year for football fans, we can definitely expect the men’s World Cup and Women’s Euros teams to have a significant impact on the name charts over the next year, especially with the Women’s World Cup taking place this summer.

“Popular TV shows and artists continue to have a major influence over the popularity of certain names as they give inspiration but also confidence to parents.”

1. Alessia The name Alessia spiking the day England and Manchester United star Alessia Russo scored an audacious backheel goal against Sweden in the semi-final of the European Championships.

2. Beth The name Beth, after Arsenal and England star Beth Mead, 2022 European Championship player of the tournament and top scorer, is expected to grow in popularity in 2023.

3. Billie The name 'Billie' has risen considerably in popularity, from rank 346th in 2018, to 229th in 2021, after Billie Eilish shot to fame. The name is predicted to grow in popularity in 2023 following the release of her second album, Happier Than Ever.

4. Ella Following the Lionesses' success at the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro, female football heroes are predicted to have an equally significant impact on girls' name trends over the coming year. The nam Ella, after Manchester United and England star Ella Toone, is expected to grow in popularity.