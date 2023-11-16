A new hub to help support neurodivergent children and young people as well as their parents and carers has opened in Buxton.

NeuroHub Project leader Louise Gunnarsson

The neurohub is based out of Zink and funding has been given from the NHS to run the group for one year.

Louise Gunnarsson, neuro divergent hub coordinator, said: “We’re really excited to start this hub.

“There are a lot of people out there across the High Peak who need support but don’t know where to turn to.

“We are here for people from the start of their journey going through the diagnosis period and those further along their path.

“It can be a lonely place for both neurodivergents and their families but we want to bring people together to make friends or just realise they aren’t alone in the world.”

The hub meets at the Clough Street venue on Tuesdays 12pm to 7pm and Wednesdays to Fridays 10am to 4pm.

Louise said: “The group provides a safe space for people to talk openly and honestly about their struggles.

“This could be anything from crisis behaviour, toileting, sleeping, eating and sensory processing.

“We are working with one client and her mother who is concerned her neurodivergent home-schooled child isn’t socialising enough so we have put her in contact with other parents who have children a similar age and they are able to share experiences and let the children meet.”

Although aimed at children and young people Louise says they recently helped a 39-year-old neurodivergent who has heard of the service and needed financial support so linked him in with the Zink programme.

The NHS have launched four neurodivergent hubs across the county and Louise says the Buxton hub has only been up and running for just over a month.

“It’s very new but very needed so we want to get the message out to as many people that we are here and here to help.

“We can provide everything from support, signposting to training, information and advice, connecting people to services and activities but most importantly be a listening ear.”