An urn which was removed from The Slopes in Buxton several years ago over safety concerns has been replaced with a newly carved one.

The missing urn on Buxton’s Slopes has been reinstated in its original location after the Council commissioned stone specialists to carve a new one to replace the damaged urn.

The urn, one of twelve of the Grade II* listed ornaments, was removed several years ago due to safety concerns.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Leisure and Tourism, said: “The urns are central to the character of the historic Slopes so it’s great news the missing one has been replaced.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Leisure and Tourism with the newly carved stone urn which has been installed on The Slopes in Buxton. Photo submitted

“We’re delighted with the replacement which has now been restored to it’s rightful place. It completes the Slopes and ensures the essential nature of this lovely area of Buxton is preserved for many more years to come.”

High Peak Borough Council and Historic England has funded the replacement as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) project in Buxton.

UK Restoration Services was appointed to replace the urn and, in conjunction with specialists Whitaker Stone Ltd, have carved a new urn from Bath stone to match the missing urn exactly. The project was overseen by Bench Architects – conservation accredited architects based in Buxton.

Councillor Greenhalgh said: “The stone masons have done an absolutely terrific job of carving the new urn to match the existing ones exactly.”

The large stone urns, which were carved in around 1750, were originally from Lord Burlington’s Londesborough estate in Yorkshire and were moved to Buxton in the 1800s when the Slopes were laid out.

Tim Allen, Historic England Development Advice Team Leader, said: “It’s not just about recreating the urn itself and restoring the character of the Slopes – it’s also about being able to bring these craft skills to the people of Buxton.

“As part of the UK Government supported Buxton High Street Heritage Action Zone, Historic England was delighted to assist High Peak Borough Council in funding the restoration of the missing urn.

