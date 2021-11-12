New Spanish restaurant, deli and cafe opens in Buxton

Opening of Santiago, Cafe Bar and Deli

Santiago has taken over the Old Pump House on George Street and transformed the space into a shop selling authentic Spanish food as well a casual cafe area and a formal restaurant.

Former owner of Clover Chemicals James Tobias was looking for a new challenge after selling his Whaley Bridge business and opening a new restaurant and deli in the heart of Buxton is a dream come true for him.

The 54-year-old said: “Me and my wife, Sandra, have a holiday home in Spain and we’ve been going over there for two decades and I love the food, the way of life and the culture.

"When I sold Clover Chemicals I wasn’t ready to retire but I knew if I was starting again it had to be for something that really inspired me.”

The couple were visiting South Wales and eating in a Spanish restaurant when the idea came to James.

He said: “It was like a eureka moment – I needed to bring the taste of Spain to Buxton.

"There’s nothing like this in the area which was good but we didn't just want to be a restaurant we want to offer people the chance to buy Spanish food and wines which is why we are a deli as well.”

The new business has created 25 jobs, around half of which are for full time staff.

Santiago is open now, and will serve coffee and cakes from early morning, while the restaurant will open in the evening.

Transforming The Old Pump House, which has been vacant for some time, required a lot of work and it has taken from getting the keys in December to now to get the premises ready, James said.

"We needed a big space because as soon as you add in a shop it takes up loads of room but the place we found is perfect,” he added.

"It’s right in the eat quarter so will compliment the other venues perfectly.”