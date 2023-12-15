News you can trust since 1852
New service launch is highlight of 2023 for Blythe House

A new hospice service, providing urgent nursing care through the night to patients in the comfort of their homes, has been one of the many highlights of 2023 for a High Peak charity.
By Lucy Ball
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:28 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 11:44 GMT
Shane O’Reilly, Blythe House hospice CEO

Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust launched its Roaming Car service in June, providing care through the night, seven days a week, 365 days a year, to patients with life-limiting illnesses across North Derbyshire.

Since the pilot started the service has completed over 330 consultations for more than 120 patients.

Many of these visits are for people needing urgent medications in the night and will have avoided the need for ambulance transfers, A&E department input, or hospital admission; keeping patients where they wish to be: in the comfort of their own home.

Blythe House Hospicecare plans to open a new shop in Matlock next year.

Shane O’Reilly, Blythe House hospice CEO, said: “Thanks to unwavering dedication from our staff, volunteers, patrons, fundraisers and supporters, we have helped more local patients and families this year than ever before.

“Our Hospice at Home, Community Hub and Counselling teams have continued to work closely together to provide the highest level of care to our patients and their families, including children.

"Importantly, we’ve continued to develop these services over the last year, ensuring that everyone who needs our care can access it at the

earliest opportunity from diagnosis, right through to bereavement.”

Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust launched its Roaming Car service in June, providing care through the night, seven days a week, 365 days a year, to patients with life-limiting illnesses across North Derbyshire.

The charity’s fundraising events, five high street shops and eBay online store have continued to thrive, with support from donors and shoppers as positive and kind as ever.

In 2024, the charity is looking forward to opening its brand-new shop in Matlock.

The hospice also started its journey alongside Derbyshire LGBT+ towards Rainbow Accreditation.

Shane added: “A special thanks goes to our hugely respected volunteers who support us every single day of the year. It has been said before, but we quite simply would not be able to do what we do without them.

Going Blue for Blythe House Hospice.

“‘I’d also like to say a genuine thank you to everyone who has supported the hospice throughout 2023.

“Your commitment to the cause is plain to see; in everything that we have achieved together throughout this very special year.”

The hospice is gearing up to celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2024 with special events including a gala ball at the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton.

